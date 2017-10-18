Feds charge man nabbed in Ohio with nine pounds of heroin

A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested him with nine pounds of heroin in Medina County.

Adan Gilberto Munoz, 33, of El Paso, Texas was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 3,996 grams of heroin and one count of using a telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony.

Munoz was arrested on Aug. 8 after being pulled over by a trooper in Medina County.

Munoz told the trooper he did not have his driver’s license on him and was shaking and trembling, according to court documents.

The patrol used a canine to sniff around Munoz’s car and then searched the automobile.

Troopers found four bricks of drugs that later tested to be heroin.

Each brick of heroin weighed between 998 and 999 grams, according to court documents.