Police keep watch on Youngstown school buses

Two drivers were cited by Youngstown police on Tuesday for incidents involving school buses.

Police were called to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a bus at Cottage Grove and East Boston Avenue.

Tracing the license plate number given to them by the bus driver, officers found a Dodge Intrepid with front end damage and a smear of yellow paint at an address on Selma Avenue.

According to the police report, 18-year-old Christopher Caffey admitted that he was driving the car when it ran into the bus, but he drove away because his driver's license wasn't valid.

Caffey was cited for driving with a suspended license.

A couple of hours later officers patrolling the West Side say they spotted a car run a red light on Oakwood Avenue, then pass a school bus that was dropping off students along Hazelwood Avenue.

According to the police report, the stop sign on the bus was extended and the red lights were flashing at the time.

Police stopped the car and found that the driver, 56-year-old Robert G. Brown, had 27 prior convictions and 13 open suspensions.

Brown told police he ran the red light because a passenger in his car was having a diabetic attack.

When police asked the passenger if she needed an ambulance, police say the woman declined.

Police cited Brown for driving under suspension, running a red light and failing to stop for the school bus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have been monitoring school buses traveling in the Valley this week as part of School Bus Safety Week.