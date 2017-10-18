Great Groceries: Shrimp Scampi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

8 oz. linguine
3 Tbsp. butter
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 cup white wine
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. lemon zest
2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions and drain. 

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pink. Stir in wine and lemon juice. Then season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer; remove from heat and stir in pasta, lemon zest and parsley. Garnish with cheese before serving.

