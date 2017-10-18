Great Groceries: Chicken Avocado Wraps - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Chicken Avocado Wraps

Chicken Avocado Wraps

2 cups cooked shredded chicken
1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese
1 avocado, diced
2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro 
4 large tortillas 
1 Tbsp. olive oil

In a bowl mix chicken, cheese, avocado and cilantro. Lay a tortilla flat on a plate and add 1/4 mixture and roll. Repeat process for all four tortillas. 

Add olive oil into a heated pan. Place all four tortillas in the pan and cook for 2 minutes on medium-high heat. Flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown. Serve warm.

