Great Groceries: Chicken Avocado Wraps

Chicken Avocado Wraps

2 cups cooked shredded chicken

1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese

1 avocado, diced

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

4 large tortillas

1 Tbsp. olive oil

In a bowl mix chicken, cheese, avocado and cilantro. Lay a tortilla flat on a plate and add 1/4 mixture and roll. Repeat process for all four tortillas.

Add olive oil into a heated pan. Place all four tortillas in the pan and cook for 2 minutes on medium-high heat. Flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown. Serve warm.