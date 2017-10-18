Great Groceries: Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffins

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffins

1 2/3 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon, divided

2 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 stick butter, softened

1 1/3 cups plus 2 Tbsp. sugar, divided

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, divided

3 eggs, divided

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup water

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened



Preheat oven to 350º.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix together butter, 1 1/3 cups sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until light and fluffy. Add 2 eggs and pumpkin, mix until combined. Slowly add dry ingredients and water, alternating between each.

Line a muffin pan with baking cups. Spoon muffin batter into each cup filling it 3/4 full.

Beat together cream cheese, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Transfer cream cheese mixture to a piping bag or sealable plastic bag and snip off the tip. Pipe about 1 1/2 tablespoons of cream cheese mixture into the center of each muffin cup. Bake muffins for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool muffins for 5 minutes in the pan, then transfer to cooling rack.