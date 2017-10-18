Semi pulls down wires, power out to hundreds in Trumbull County

Ohio Edison crews are working to restore power to more than 400 customers in Trumbull County, following a crash Wednesday morning.

As of 11 a.m., more than 400 FirstEnergy customers had reported outages near State Route 534 in Braceville.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Trumbull County 911 dispatchers were told that a semi had run into a pole and knocked down wires.

When police arrived on the scene, however, there was no semi around.

The majority of the power outages are being reported in Braceville, however, customers in Newton Falls, Southington, and Warren township have also lost power.

Ohio Edison reports that power is expected to be restored to the area by 1 p.m.