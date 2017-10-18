Wick Ave. set to re-open next week on YSU campus

At long last, there is light at the end of the tunnel known to Youngstown commuters as the Wick Avenue Improvement Project.

The city announced on Wednesday that a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project on Friday, October 27.

When Wick Avenue was closed from Wood Street to the Madison Avenue Expressway in October of last year, the project only supposed to take nine months to complete.

YSU students and other commuters have had to endure the inconveniences of detours through the beginning of the current term at the university.

The improvements include road resurfacing and lane reconfiguration to increase pedestrian safety and simplify traffic; new and more efficient pedestrian and vehicular lighting, the burial of utility lines and removal of old poles.

A host officials and dignitaries from the city and Youngstown State University are scheduled to take part in the 9 am event at Wick Avenue and University Plaza Avenue.