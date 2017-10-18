Body of missing boater found at Mosquito Lake

Recovery efforts for a missing boater at Mosquito Lake State Park came to an end Wednesday morning.

According to information from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the body of the missing boater was recovered shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews had been scouring the lake for the missing man, previously identified as 51-year-old John Schuster, since Sunday.

Good Samaritans were able to pull Schuster's friend from the waters at Mosquito Lake on Sunday after their 12-foot plastic canoe capsized.

That survivor was obviously visibly shaken according to witnesses.

Authorities tell 21 News a life vest was found floating in the water, but there was no sign of Schuster, who family members said was a good swimmer.

Sergeant Josh Orwick with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Parks and Watercraft Division previously told 21 News that they are not yet releasing the survivor's name.

But that man was able to give them a statement and said, "Sounds like they were fishing when they decided to come back in. When they turned -- the waves started coming into the canoe and filled it up to the point where it ended up capsizing."

Crews were initially hampered by the same winds that may have caused problems for the boaters.

On Monday, three larger boats with sonar handled the searching, and a K9 helped search the shoreline.

According to ODNR, the coroner's office will have to determine the official cause of death.