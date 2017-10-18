Jerry Sandusky denied new trial on child sex abuse charges

Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House

NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issues

A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.

Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest time

Greg Pence, one of Vice President's Mike Pence's older brothers, files document indicating run for Congress in Indiana.

Jurors are set to resume deliberations in the case of a man accused of plotting to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Man convicted of plotting to behead blogger for IS group

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallen.

A bipartisan Senate deal to curb the growth of health insurance premiums is on shaky ground.

Trump gives more mixed signals in bipartisan health deal

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Jerry Sandusky's hopes of getting a new trial are dashed after a judge declined to overturn his conviction for sexual abuse of 10 boys in one of the biggest scandals in college football history.

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday denied the former Penn State assistant football coach's request for another chance to convince a jury he's innocent, as Sandusky has consistently maintained.

The case led to major structural and procedural changes at Penn State and cost the university well over $200 million in fines, settlements and other costs.

The 73-year-old Sandusky had argued that he didn't receive adequate representation at trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more details about changes to victims' stories.

Sandusky has 30 days to appeal to the Superior Court.

He is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence.

