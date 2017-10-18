Jerry Sandusky denied new trial on child sex abuse charges

Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
More than three dozen Valley employers will take their places at a career fair looking to attract the best and brightest on Thursday.More >>
More than three dozen Valley employers will take their places at a career fair looking to attract the best and brightest on Thursday.More >>
The FBI and other government agencies searched the offices of a Valley addiction recovery center on Wednesday.More >>
The FBI and other government agencies searched the offices of a Valley addiction recovery center on Wednesday.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge is set to announce whether former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will get a second shot at persuading a jury he's innocent of child molestation charges.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge is set to announce whether former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will get a second shot at persuading a jury he's innocent of child molestation charges.More >>
A 19-year-old escapee from a Mercer County juvenile detention facility is back in custody following a search that involved police from three agencies and a K-9 tracking dog.More >>
A 19-year-old escapee from a Mercer County juvenile detention facility is back in custody following a search that involved police from three agencies and a K-9 tracking dog.More >>
Recovery efforts for a missing boater at Mosquito Lake park came to an end Wednesday morning.More >>
Recovery efforts for a missing boater at Mosquito Lake park came to an end Wednesday morning.More >>