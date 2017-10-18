Kent State Trumbull hosting career fair Thursday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kent State Trumbull hosting career fair Thursday

WARREN TWP., Ohio -

More than three dozen Valley employers will take their places at a career fair looking to attract the best and brightest on Thursday. 

Kent State Trumbull is opening its doors from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a career fair and lecture series in the Classroom/Administration Building, Kent State Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. N.W. in Warren.  

More than 40 employers will be at the event looking for prospective employees, so business attire and a supply of resumes are suggested. 

The event is free and open to the public. It is also mobility and hearing accessible.
 
Employers include:

  • AIM Transportation Solutions
  • Alorica
  • Angels for Animals
  • Apprisen
  • Area Agency on Aging, 11
  • AVI Foodsystems
  • Belmont Pines Hospital
  • Callos Resource
  • City Machine Technologies, Inc.
  • Compass Family & Community Services
  • Donald P. Pipino Company
  • ETI Technical College
  • FCI Elkton Federal Bureau of Prisons
  • Federal Bureau of Prisons
  • FEIC Business Equity Solutions
  • Girl Scouts of North East Ohio
  • Greentree Counseling
  • Hattie Larlham
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • iHeartMedia Youngstown
  • Independence Inc
  • Maurices
  • Mercy Health
  • New Leaf Residential Services Inc.
  • Ohio Army National Guard
  • Ohio Living
  • Primerica
  • Ryan Alternative Staffing
  • Select Staffing
  • Speedway
  • Staff Right Services
  • Star Extruded Shapes/Star Fab Inc.
  • Teacher League
  • U.S. Air Force
  • U.S. Army
  • Vallourec
  • VXI Global Solutions
  • Warren Area Board of REALTORS®
  • Wee care daycare and Learning Centre
  • Western & Southern Life
  • Windsor House, Inc.
  • Woodforest National Bank
  • Youngstown Comfort Keepers

Fair participants are also invited to attend any or all of the career fair lectures which include:
·         "Franchising" by Derek Emerson, Franchise Owner, Chick-fil-A (11:30 a.m.)
·         "Job Searches Made Easy" by Camille A. Favre , Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Seven Seventeen Credit Union (12:30 p.m.)
·         "Career Opportunities in Outpatient Health Care" by John Wotus , Hospital and Patient Services Manager, Fresenius Kidney Care (1 p.m.)
·         "Workforce Preparation" by Nick Santucci, Youngstown Business and Education Community Connectors Education & Workforce Development Manager, Regional Chamber (2 p.m.).

For more information visit www.kent.edu/trumbull.
 

