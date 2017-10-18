Kent State Trumbull hosting career fair Thursday

More than three dozen Valley employers will take their places at a career fair looking to attract the best and brightest on Thursday.

Kent State Trumbull is opening its doors from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a career fair and lecture series in the Classroom/Administration Building, Kent State Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. N.W. in Warren.

More than 40 employers will be at the event looking for prospective employees, so business attire and a supply of resumes are suggested.

The event is free and open to the public. It is also mobility and hearing accessible.



Employers include:

AIM Transportation Solutions

Alorica

Angels for Animals

Apprisen

Area Agency on Aging, 11

AVI Foodsystems

Belmont Pines Hospital

Callos Resource

City Machine Technologies, Inc.

Compass Family & Community Services

Donald P. Pipino Company

ETI Technical College

FCI Elkton Federal Bureau of Prisons

Federal Bureau of Prisons

FEIC Business Equity Solutions

Girl Scouts of North East Ohio

Greentree Counseling

Hattie Larlham

Home Instead Senior Care

iHeartMedia Youngstown

Independence Inc

Maurices

Mercy Health

New Leaf Residential Services Inc.

Ohio Army National Guard

Ohio Living

Primerica

Ryan Alternative Staffing

Select Staffing

Speedway

Staff Right Services

Star Extruded Shapes/Star Fab Inc.

Teacher League

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

Vallourec

VXI Global Solutions

Warren Area Board of REALTORS®

Wee care daycare and Learning Centre

Western & Southern Life

Windsor House, Inc.

Woodforest National Bank

Youngstown Comfort Keepers

Fair participants are also invited to attend any or all of the career fair lectures which include:

· "Franchising" by Derek Emerson, Franchise Owner, Chick-fil-A (11:30 a.m.)

· "Job Searches Made Easy" by Camille A. Favre , Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Seven Seventeen Credit Union (12:30 p.m.)

· "Career Opportunities in Outpatient Health Care" by John Wotus , Hospital and Patient Services Manager, Fresenius Kidney Care (1 p.m.)

· "Workforce Preparation" by Nick Santucci, Youngstown Business and Education Community Connectors Education & Workforce Development Manager, Regional Chamber (2 p.m.).

For more information visit www.kent.edu/trumbull.

