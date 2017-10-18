Capital murder trial against Hamad to stay in Trumbull County

A Trumbull County judge has ruled that the capital murder trial against Nasser Hamad will not be moved to a different venue.

Judge Ronald Rice ruled for the second time on a motion to move the trial out of Trumbull County because of publicity.

In the judgment entry filed on Wednesday, Judge Rice said that the court was able to qualify 43 jurors.

According to the entry, many of the jurors admitted to some pre-trial publicity through social media, print, or broadcast television. However, the entry also says that "all qualified jurors readily recognized the information in the news was not reliable for making a determination on criminal culpability."

In August, Judge Rice ruled that is was "premature" to move the trial out of Trumbull County until it could be proved that media reports of the murder case had tainted prospective jurors.

In Wednesday's entry, Judge Rice stated that it was still "premature" to move the trial.

Rice's ruling says that there is no reason to believe the trial would be unfair.

Hamad has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges for the deaths of two people and the wounding of three others in a shooting outside his home in February.

Also in August, Judge Rice ruled that the death penalty would be available as a sentencing option.

The trial against Hamad is scheduled to continue early next week.