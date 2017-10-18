Brookfield man ordered to pay thousands in restitution for rape charges

A Brookfield man has been ordered to spend several years in prison, and pay restitution, after pleading guilty to rape charges involving a teen.

Thirty-four-year-old Adam Myers was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to one charge of rape.

Myers was also ordered to pay more than $3,700 in restitution to the victim.

Myers previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, however, changed his plea on the same day he was found competent to stand trial.

Myers has been in the Trumbull County Jail since January 2017.