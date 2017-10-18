Rollover crashes stall traffic in Champion - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rollover crashes stall traffic in Champion

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Traffic was backed up near State Route 5 and State Route 82 in Champion Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, two separate crashes were reported in the area. 

At least one of the crashes involved a white Jeep that was flipped onto its roof. 

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries from either crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

