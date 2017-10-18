Elderly dog rescued from Youngstown's McKelvey Lake

Youngstown firefighters are being hailed as heroes after pulling an elderly dog from McKelvey Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Maria Meyer says she was working in the yard when her 16-year-old dog, Cleo, went wandering off.

Meyer says she heard leaves rustling and went to find Cleo. When she found the dog, she was stuck in the lake, paddling to get to the shore.

Meyer told 21 News that she called 911. A short time later Youngstown fire crews, the Mahoning County Dog Warden and Youngstown police arrived on the scene, complete with a water rescue unit.

Fortunately, a firefighter was able to climb down the steep embankment and grab hold of Cleo's collar, pulling her back up onto land.

Assistant dog warden Dave Nelson says crews could tell that the elderly pup was tired from paddling.

Nelson told 21 News that the lake is about 4-6 feet deep in that spot, and the bank is too steep to climb.

Cleo was shivering but appeared to be okay.

Meyer says she's incredibly thankful for the firemen, the dog warden, and the police officers who all helped to make sure her dog was ok.

