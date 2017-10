The current weather pattern is characterized by warm, sunny days and clear, chilly nights. Often clear nights are cooler than cloudy nights...but why is that?

During the day, the Sun heats the ground, which in turn heats the air. At night, that solar radiation wants to escape back into space, which results in the air cooling. Clouds can make this process much less efficient, resulting in slower and/or limited cooling. The wind and high levels of moisture in the air can also inhibit cooling.