I-680 on ramp closed after semi rolls over in Boardman

The Interstate 680 ramp off of 224 in Boardman is closed temporarily after a semi rolled over while turning onto the ramp.

Troopers were called to the accident around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver was on U.S. 224 and was going too fast.

When he tried to turn to get on 680 North, he overcorrected, causing the semi to tip over.

Officials said no one was injured and the ramp is expected to be closed for about half an hour while tow trucks pull the semi upright.