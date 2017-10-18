I-680 on ramp open after semi rolls over in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

I-680 on ramp open after semi rolls over in Boardman

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

The Interstate 680 ramp off of 224 in Boardman is open again after a semi rolled over while turning onto the ramp. 

Troopers were called to the accident around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver was on U.S. 224 and was going too fast.

When he tried to turn to get on 680 North, he overcorrected, causing the semi to tip over.

Officials said no one was injured and the ramp was closed for part of the evening while tow trucks pulled the semi upright. 

