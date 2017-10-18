Campbell High School driving home dangers of distracted driving

At Campbell Memorial High school the dangers of distracted and impaired driving are being driven home to students.



On a new simulator students are prompted to send a text while driving and take other actions that simulate distracted driving. Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said, "The simulator was bought with funds from the school district, city of Campbell, donations from Plaza Auto Sales and former councilman Steve Sophocles. We see kids texting, parents texting in vehicles with kids inside and stuff like that. I came up with the idea. If we can save one kids life from distracted driving, it was well worth the cost."



Students in Campbell will get to see the result of distracted driving while being spared the injuries or possible deaths. Principal Brad Yeager said, "You see accidents happening all around, and you just don't want to be that school involved with a tragedy like that. The simulator will allow students to see what happens to their reactions while driving if they did text while driving, or did drive impaired. The test shows them consequences without them having to face real life consequences of injury and death that can happen."



Seniors who went through a section of the program say this simulator should change drivers actions. Dominique Swiney-Gray said, "It reinforces not to text and drive, talk on the phone, or do other things while driving. I don't do those now but this can reach students so they don't. It makes you see how hard it really is to do that stuff while driving."



The simulator even has first responders and a medical helicopter show up, then calculates the cost of damage and injuries. High School Senior Atoni Tiliakos said, "I leaned it's really hard to call and drive, or text and drive at the same time. It's very difficult to do. The simulator also makes you realize that you not only put yourself at risk when you drive distracted but you take other people's lives into account now. I now realize even changing a radio station, bending down to pick something up, or even eathing while driving means driving distracted."



During the program people cross streets, other people are in cars or trucks and dogs or cats walk in the road, and passengers join the driver. The suuperintendent and high school principal say they will look at having all students who drive to school take 3 sections of the simulation. In addition they will look at developing a policy so other students in districts can use the program.









