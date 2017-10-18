Youngstown plans to purchase more property towards entertainment district

If you've come across the Market Street bridge and into downtown Youngstown lately, you've likely noticed a lot of dirt underneath being moved.

It may seem slow going, but it's all progress toward the city's amphitheater project.

Trees have been removed and more than one million cubic feet of earth have been moved-in.

About 95 percent of the design work is done and the mayor said "very good" discussions are taking place with three or four entities interested in naming rights.

The goal is to be done by the end of next year but any firm word of a completion date is still a ways off.

Wednesday night, council gave the city's administration the green light to purchase more property.

City leaders plan to buy the former non-profit St. Vincent De Paul Society building, which is located on West Front Street almost directly across from the amphitheater project, and is being offered at it's appraised value of $79,000.

By purchasing the property and flipping it to a developer, the city can have more control over its development and city leaders said they already have some interested parties.

"One is an outside offer, the other is for an expansion project, a business that may be moving into the downtown taking it's entertainment from another portion of the city moving it downtown to enhance basically an entertainment district. Work, play, eat when it comes to downtown Youngstown," said First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver. " It will be an added bonus to the amphitheater. People will have a place to come and eat and drink right after they leave the amphitheater rather than traveling all the way to, let's say, Federal Street."

City leaders aren't ready to give specific details on who is interested in the property.

The upfront money will come from the Business Development Fund and the city's finance director expressed confidence a deal would go through.

