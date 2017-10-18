Rescue Mission hosts pre-release film screening at Boardman Cinema South

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley hosted a pre-release, red carpet screening of the movie "Same Kind of Different as Me" Wednesday night to raise awareness and support for the mission.

The screening took place at the Cinema South in Boardman, and was a fundraising event for the mission.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Paramount Pictures and Pure Flix Entertainment will release the film in theatres nationwide Friday, Oct. 20.

"Same Kind of Different as Me" is based on the true story of international art dealer Ron Hall, who befriends a homeless man in hopes of saving his struggling marriage.

Jon Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.

With much of the story taking place at a rescue mission, Pure Flix Entertainment gave rescue missions across the country the opportunity to host these red carpet events.

The ultimate goal of these events, as inspired by the powerful messages found in the film, is to make a difference in their communities by serving others, according to a press release.

Each donation and ticket purchase of $15 given will go toward providing three meals for someone in need staying at the local Mission.

For more information on the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, click here.

