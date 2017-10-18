Rescue Mission hosts pre-release film screening at Boardman Cinema South

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley hosted a pre-release, red carpet screening of the movie "Same Kind of Different as Me" Wednesday night to raise awareness and support for the mission. ...More >>
By purchasing the property and flipping it to a developer, the city can have more control over it's development and city leaders say they already have some interested parties.More >>
At Campbell Memorial High school the dangers of distracted and impaired driving are being driven home to students. On a new simulator students are prompted to send a text while driving and take other actions that simulate distracted driving. Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said, "The simulator was bought with funds from the school district, city of Campbell, donations from Plaza Auto Sales and former councilman Steve Sophocles. We see kids texting, parents texting in vehicles...More >>
An update to a story about three newborn puppies that survived being put in a trash bag and dumped on the side of a Warren road.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>
A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison. Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to ...More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
