Rescue Mission hosts pre-release film screening at Boardman Cine - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rescue Mission hosts pre-release film screening at Boardman Cinema South

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley hosted a pre-release, red carpet screening of the movie "Same Kind of Different as Me" Wednesday night to raise awareness and support for the mission.

The screening took place at the Cinema South in Boardman, and was a fundraising event for the mission.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Paramount Pictures and Pure Flix Entertainment will release the film in theatres nationwide Friday, Oct. 20.

"Same Kind of Different as Me" is based on the true story of international art dealer Ron Hall, who befriends a homeless man in hopes of saving his struggling marriage. 

Jon Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. 

With much of the story taking place at a rescue mission, Pure Flix Entertainment gave rescue missions across the country the opportunity to host these red carpet events.

The ultimate goal of these events, as inspired by the powerful messages found in the film, is to make a difference in their communities by serving others, according to a press release.

Each donation and ticket purchase of $15 given will go toward providing three meals for someone in need staying at the local Mission.

For more information on the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, click here.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Rescue Mission hosts pre-release film screening at Boardman Cinema South

    Rescue Mission hosts pre-release film screening at Boardman Cinema South

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:58:07 GMT

    Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley hosted a pre-release, red carpet screening of the movie "Same Kind of Different as Me" Wednesday night to raise awareness and support for the mission. ...

    More >>

    Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley hosted a pre-release, red carpet screening of the movie "Same Kind of Different as Me" Wednesday night to raise awareness and support for the mission. ...

    More >>

  • Youngstown plans to purchase more property towards entertainment district

    Youngstown plans to purchase more property towards entertainment district

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:46:28 GMT

    By purchasing the property and flipping it to a developer, the city can have more control over it's development and city leaders say they already have some interested parties.

    More >>

    By purchasing the property and flipping it to a developer, the city can have more control over it's development and city leaders say they already have some interested parties.

    More >>

  • Campbell students use simulation technology to learn about safe driving

    Campbell students use simulation technology to learn about safe driving

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:03:00 GMT

    At Campbell Memorial High school the dangers of distracted and impaired driving are being driven home to students. On a new simulator students are prompted to send a text while driving and take other actions that simulate distracted driving. Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said, "The simulator was bought with funds from the school district, city of Campbell, donations from Plaza Auto Sales and former councilman Steve Sophocles. We see kids texting, parents texting in vehicles...

    More >>

    At Campbell Memorial High school the dangers of distracted and impaired driving are being driven home to students. On a new simulator students are prompted to send a text while driving and take other actions that simulate distracted driving. Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said, "The simulator was bought with funds from the school district, city of Campbell, donations from Plaza Auto Sales and former councilman Steve Sophocles. We see kids texting, parents texting in vehicles...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms