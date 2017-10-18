Miami of Ohio professor weighs in on Brookfield injection wells and seismic activity

A Miami University of Ohio professor weighed in on the prospect of potentially five wastewater injection wells in the same area of Brookfield.

Dr. Mike Brudzinski was part of Youngstown State University's speaker series Wednesday evening.

Brudzinksi is also helping to uncover relationships between oil and gas development and earthquakes in Ohio, as well as surrounding regions through collaborations with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

He said disposal wells don't automatically cause earthquakes, so the state of Ohio is trying to find a way to allow the industry to put in these wells that also reduces the risk.

To Brudzinski, it's a middle of the road approach.

"Which I think is a reasonable approach, but you have to be careful when you're operating in an area that has had seismicity in the past. I think operators there need to be careful because the risk is going to be higher," said Dr. Brudzinski.

He said a variety of parameters can influence the seismic hazard, including the volume that's being injected and the layer that the wastewater is injected into.

Just last week, Brookfield residents expressed concerns over three more proposed injection wells that could be setting up shop.

The location of their concern is north of Brookfield Center and just off State Route 7.

Brookfield Trustee Gary Lees said if approved, the three wells would make a total of 21 injection wells in the county and the most in the state.