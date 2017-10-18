Meridian HealthCare hosts "Shut Up & Laugh!" Comedy Show - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Meridian HealthCare hosts "Shut Up & Laugh!" Comedy Show

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

While it's said that laughter is good medicine, it can also be put to use for a very good cause. 

That's the thought behind Meridian HealthCare's third annual "Shut Up & Laugh!" Comedy Show.

Five nationally known comedians from Pittsburgh and Cleveland took the stage for this benefit event Wednesday night at the DeYor Performing Arts Center's Ford Family Recital Hall in Downtown Youngstown.

Proceeds from the show will help support prevention education, treatment and recovery at Meridian HealthCare. 

Scheduled performers included:

  • Jason Collings, whose brand of observational humor quickly vaulted him into national prominence and co-billing with some of the biggest names in comedy, despite having started his career at age 35.
  • Quinn Patterson, a high-energy and versatile comedian, actor and writer from Cleveland who tells stories that are thought to engage, entertain and serve as a powerful connector to his crowd.
  • Suzanne Lawrence, described as "the funniest woman out of Pittsburgh," whose life as a mother, scientist and avid food-eater becomes fodder for embarrassing stories, observational humor and absurd one-liners.
  • Collin Chamberlin, who has worked at the Pittsburgh Improv and the University of Pittsburgh, as well as alongside national acts such as Dave Coulier and Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson.
  • Aaron Kleiber (emcee), who has toured with the likes of Bob Saget, Jim Breuer and Harland Williams and is known for his energized, crowd-pleasing live performances with tales of life, marriage and fatherhood.
     
