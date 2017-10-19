Two suspects arrested in murder on Youngstown's west side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two suspects arrested in murder on Youngstown's west side

Posted: Updated:
James Perry James Perry
Jesse Stewart Jesse Stewart

Youngstown police have arrested two suspects in the robbery and shooting death of a 22-year-old man on the city's west side Wednesday night.

Police say Evan Amos was shot several times inside a house on South Lakeview Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

A witness told police someone knocked on the door and shot the man when he answered it.

Police have arrested James Allen Perry, 19 and Jesse Stewart, also 19 in connection with the killing.

Both are charged with homicide.

In a news release, Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said evidence and statements given to police appear to show that Amos was the target of a robbery and that he was killed when he resisted.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms