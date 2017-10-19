Witness says man killed on Youngstown's west side after answering door

Youngstown police are investigating a shooting death on the city's west side Wednesday night.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot several times inside a house on South Lakeview Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

A witness told police someone knocked on the door and shot the man when he answered it.

In a news release, Captain Brad Blackburn said they do not have any suspects yet.

"We have officer canvassing the area just to see if anything was discarded. We collected some evidence that will hopefully be fruitful once it is sent to the lab and tested," Blackburn said in the release.