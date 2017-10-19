H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/18/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boys' Soccer Tournament 

Harding 1 Fitch 4 

Boardman 2 Canfield 3 

Girls' Soccer Tournament 

Niles 3 Salem 0 

Volleyball Tournament 

Lisbon 3 Sebring 0 

Lowellville 0 Western Reserve 3 

Maplewood 3 Newbury 2

Southeast 3 Mineral Ridge 1 

East Palestine 3 Rootstown 0

LaBrae 3 Girard 0 

Ursuline 3 Struthers 0

Alliance 3 Poland 0 

