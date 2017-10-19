Winless Browns return to rookie Kizer as starting QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.

The second-round pick will start Sunday against Tennessee.

The Browns (0-6) demoted an ineffective Kizer last week in favor of Kevin Hogan, who had provided a spark in previous relief appearances but threw three interceptions in a 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans. Kizer had thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions - four in the red zone - in his first five games, and coach Hue Jackson wanted him to spend a week on the sideline.

Kizer has been inconsistent since winning the starting job in training camp and was benched at halftime of Cleveland's Oct. 8 loss to the New York Jets. But Jackson believes in him and needs him to develop. The Browns will devote the remainder of the season finding out if the 21-year-old can be their long-term answer at quarterback.

