Warren Police: Man charged with hitting pregnant woman admits to violent record

A Warren man allegedly told police that he has had several prior arrests for domestic violence as he was being arrested for striking a pregnant woman.

According to police, 34-year-old Michael Pence was charged with domestic violence after allegedly hitting a woman while she was holding a child.

A police report says that officers were called out to the 1100 block of McKinley St. after the victim's friends let her use their phone to call the police.

Officers say that the victim told police that she is 6-months pregnant and was holding Pence's son when they began arguing over an alleged affair.

The victim also said that Pence hit her in the face and stole her cell phone.

Police say that they noticed redness, as well as a cut and a swollen lip on the victim's face, and called an ambulance to make sure she was ok.

According to a police report, officers were told that Pence was currently en route to the police department. An officer who was at the department was told to detain Pence.

Pence allegedly told police that he was "knowledgeable" on domestic violence laws because he had faced "a lot" of charges before.

While being booked into jail, the report says that Pence threatened officers saying, " take these cuffs off of me and I'll beat the brakes off of you."

Pence is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

