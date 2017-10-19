OSP: Chase through Mahoning County ends in two arrests - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OSP: Chase through Mahoning County ends in two arrests

POLAND TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people are in custody after an early morning chase through several Mahoning County communities. 

Troopers say the chase began shortly after 2 a.m. on Meridian Road in Austintown. 

According to a release, an OSP trooper noticed an Austintown Police cruiser pursuing a stolen car. 

Officials say the chase traveled into Boardman, at which point troopers took over the chase until the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Western Reserve Road in Poland Township and into a field. 

Troopers say two suspects were arrested, one of whom was a juvenile. 

Officials are not releasing the names of the suspects at this point, but say the incidents are still under investigation by several departments. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

