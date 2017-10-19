OSP: Chase through Mahoning County ends in two arrests

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people are in custody after an early morning chase through several Mahoning County communities.

Troopers say the chase began shortly after 2 a.m. on Meridian Road in Austintown.

According to a release, an OSP trooper noticed an Austintown Police cruiser pursuing a stolen car.

Officials say the chase traveled into Boardman, at which point troopers took over the chase until the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Western Reserve Road in Poland Township and into a field.

Troopers say two suspects were arrested, one of whom was a juvenile.

Officials are not releasing the names of the suspects at this point, but say the incidents are still under investigation by several departments.

This is a developing story.