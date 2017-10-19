Ohio upgrades opioid prescription tracking technology

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has announced upgrades to a technology that allows pharmacists to pinpoint and prevent certain opioid addiction practices.

The new technology will enhance the automated reported system, known as the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS), which allows prescribers and pharmacists to cross-check patients with opioid prescriptions.

The upgrade will now provide advanced analytics and tools to promote patient safety and assist in clinical decision-making.

There are several new key features, including scores that calculate a patient's possible risk of overdose and addiction, red flags to alert prescribers of a potential patient safety issue, interactive visualization of prescription data, a messaging option to communicate with other healthcare providers and the ability to search for local addiction treatment providers.

"Through this upgrade, Ohio becomes the first state in the nation to offer this powerful analytics tool statewide," said State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt. "This is another step in our commitment to utilize data in OARRS to better inform patient care."

The new platform will be made available at no cost to all Ohio healthcare providers accessing OARRS via electronic health records and through the OARRS website in November.

"Ohio has been a national leader in tracking the dispensing of prescription drugs to patients," said Ohio Department of Medicaid Medical Director Dr. Mary Applegate. "This upgraded drug monitoring platform will offer critical information to Ohio clinicians to help them provide better and safer treatment for their patients."

