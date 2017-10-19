Police: Gun found on 3rd-grader at Ohio elementary school

A brief chase through Struthers prompted heightened security measures at an elementary school.More >>
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has announced upgrades to a technology that allows pharmacists to pinpoint and prevent certain opioid addiction practices.
The Ohio Senate president says all state senators will be required to receive sexual harassment training after one of their members resigned this week over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
Ohio's largest pension system has voted to cut benefits for retirees.
A Democratic candidate for governor in Ohio says she would force drug manufacturers to pay a nickel-per-dose surcharge on prescription opioids sold in the state in an effort to help solve the opioid problem.
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.
A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison. Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.
