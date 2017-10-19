Chase suspect jumps from car, prompts brief lockdown at Struthers Elementary

A brief chase through Struthers prompted heightened security measures at an elementary school.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a brief chase began shortly after 11 a.m. when a suspect was spotted driving at high speeds.

According to officials, the suspect bailed out of the car, prompting a search nearby.

Struthers Police Captain Patrick Bundy said the school went into a brief lockdown while officers were nearby.

However, the suspect was found hiding in a nearby garage in a matter of moments.

Capt. Bundy said that since then the scene has been cleared.

Troopers say the suspect has been taken to the Mahoning County Jail, although they were not able to release the identity of the suspect at this time.