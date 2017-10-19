Judge orders signs removed from home of Hamad murder investigati - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge orders signs removed from home of Hamad murder investigation

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

For several months, a home on Route 46 in Howland has borne a sign in the front yard with messages showing support for the man accused of murder, Nasser Hamad. 

The signs, which have shown messages like "Free Nasser", have stood outside the home from time to time since the deadly shooting in Howland. 

But now, a Trumbull County Judge is ordering that those signs will be removed before the jury visits the home as part of a trial to determine if Hamad will be convicted of murder. 

Judge Ronald Rice issued an order Thursday stating that before the jury's visit on Friday deputies from the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office will take down the signs. 

According to the ruling, any person who "attempts to interfere" could be subject to penalties or charges from law enforcement. 

Jurors will visit the home on Route 46 where the deadly shootout took place in order to take in the effect of certain aspects relative to the case, such as the proximity to a busy road. 

Judge Rice's order states that the signs are being removed so that they avoid "impropriety or undue influence" on the jurors. 

Hamad has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges for the deaths of two people and the wounding of three others in a shooting outside his home in February.

Hamad has claimed that the shootings were done in self-defense, following a fight with younger men outside his home.  

Prosecutors say any threat of imminent danger was abated when he retreated into his home where he could have called 911. But instead, he came back outside with a gun and shot the victims as they were attempting to leave the scene.  

The trial is expected to begin early next week. 

