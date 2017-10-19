Newton Falls man found guilty of raping 12-year-old

A Trumbull County jury has found a Newton Falls man guilty on all charges after he was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The trial of 29-year-old Craig Gillette lasted less than one full day before going to a jury, which convicted Gillette on two counts of rape and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday morning and came to a conclusion Thursday afternoon.

Gillette was arrested in July of last year after being secretly indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury on two counts of rape and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The incidents occurred over a year-long period from fall 2012 to October 2013 according to the indictment.

Gillette could face life in prison.

Gillette is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13th.