Woman charged with beating teacher she says choked her child

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A woman who claims a Pittsburgh elementary school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.

Daishonta Williams was charged Thursday with stalking, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats and aggravated assault.

Police say Williams and her boyfriend followed Janice Watkins' vehicle as she left Pittsburgh King PreK-8 on Wednesday afternoon. The boyfriend isn't charged.

Watkins tells police she was stopped at an intersection when Williams threw a brick, striking her in the face. The teacher says she later was beaten and is recovering from facial injuries.

School officials say they're "deeply troubled" by the attack.

Williams can't be reached for comment and doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

