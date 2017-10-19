Pennsylvania GOP governor hopefuls face off for first time

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) - The first forum featuring the announced GOP candidates for governor will give Montgomery County Republicans a chance to ask questions of the would-be nominees.

Thursday night's forum at the Bluestone Country Club features Scott Wagner of York County and Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth of suburban Pittsburgh.

It is what Democratic Party critics call a field of "B-teamers" seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's bid for a second term in next year's election. Ellsworth ran her law firm's Pittsburgh office and has played a prominent role in steering the city's civic institutions and business associations. Mango is an Army veteran and a former health care systems consultant. Both are first-time candidates.

Wagner has been a state senator since 2014 and runs the waste-hauling firm he founded.

The primary election is in May.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.