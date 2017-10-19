Wolf to combine prison, parole systems short of full merger - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wolf to combine prison, parole systems short of full merger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's governor is moving to consolidate parts of the state's prison and parole systems in hopes of saving money by eliminating duplicated functions.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the Corrections Department and the Board of Probation and Parole will sign a memorandum of understanding that will outline their combined operations.

The two entities will remain separate but share employees, land, facilities and equipment.

There will be a single line of command for parole supervision and other services that relate to inmates re-entering society after serving their sentences.

The agencies will share business offices, internal affairs, investigative offices and public relations operations.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says the changes will improve record keeping, training and communications as well as the "handoff" of inmates to community parole agents and supervisors.

