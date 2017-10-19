Suspects charged in homicide on Youngstown's west side

Two young men are facing murder charges for a homicide on Youngstown's west side.

People on South Lake View Avenue were shocked to hear that the young man who lived at 145 South Lake View was gunned down at his door.

Police said the victim, 22-year old Evan Amos, was shot several times when he answered the door around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Within a short time, police had two suspects in custody.

Police identified as James Allen Perry Jr., and Jesse Stewart, both 19-years-old.

Detectives said the two suspects were apprehended not far from the scene.

The pair reportedly were picked up just blocks away near the Circle K on Mahoning Avenue.

It's not known if Amos knew the suspects or why his house was targeted.

Amos was an amateur boxer who trained at a downtown gym with Samuel Calderon who said he spoke to Amos just two days ago.



"He was fine, said he was working, doing what he was supposed to be doing, so I'm in shock," Calderon said.

According to Calderon, Amos was raised by his grandfather, and he first met him when he was just 13 and they became close.



"When you fight for me, you're like one of my kids, so this is like I'm losing a son and I just can't believe it," Calderon said.



Perry and Stewart are jailed, pending court appearances on aggravated murder charges.

Calderon says it's sad that three young lives could be destroyed.



"I guess these kids don't understand when you take someone's life that's it, and your life is ruined too," Calderon said.

Police records show this is the city's 18th homicide this year and the second on the west side.

