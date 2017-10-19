WBCB will televise the YSU vs. Northern Iowa game

WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Northern Iowa this Saturday, October 21, 2017. The game will begin at 2:00 p.m., live from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Last week, YSU (3-3, 1-2 MVFC) lost a 27-24 overtime thriller to #2 North Dakota State at Stambaugh Stadium. Northern Iowa (3-3, 2-1) stunned then #7 South Dakota State on the road, 38-18.

The Penguins remained in the FCS Top 10 rankings this week earning the #9 spot.

Although the Panthers have a 21-8 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1978, the Penguins have won 2 of the last 3 meetings. Last season, YSU beat UNI, 14-10, at Stambaugh Stadium.

Offensively, each team comes into the game scoring 30.2 points per game. UNI ranks 2nd in the conference passing for 274.7 yards per game. Defensively, YSU is 2nd in the MVFC, allowing just 17.0 points per contest.

Individually, YSU junior RB Tevin McCaster is #2 in the conference with 598 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns. UNI junior QB Eli Dunne ranks 2nd in the MVFC with 1648 passing yards and is tied for 1st with 17 TD passes.

WBCB will telecast all of Youngstown State’s MVFC road games live this season.