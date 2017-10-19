Mahoning County in need of dozens of foster families

Mahoning County Children Services is putting out the call for help; there is a desperate need for foster families.

Children Services is looking to add 30-35 more licensed foster families to their list.

It's a need that Jennifer Kollar, the Public Information Officer with Mahoning County Children Services, says is being felt all over the state.

"We didn't plan for the opioid epidemic," said Kollar.

At any given time Mahoning County says they have approximately 150-170 children in foster homes, and only 41 licensed foster families in the county.

Kollar says that the desire to help is there in the community, but the increase in children needing help from the opioid epidemic is immense.

According to Kollar, there was a 30% increase from the first half of 2016 to the first half of 2017 in opioid-related cases. And more than a third of all children being assisted by Children Services is in need of help because of a parental opioid abuse issue.

In addition, Kollar says the department faces challenges in placing certain children in some conditions. She says that the department is in need of families who can take sibling groups, those who can help on an emergency basis for late night, weekend, and holiday calls.

In addition, Kollar says there are unique circumstances about the opioid epidemic that cause special considerations for foster systems. For instance, children who go into foster care because of parental opioid use tend to stay there longer than other cases, due to issues like relapses and the recovery process.

There are also special considerations for children who have been exposed to opioids themselves, such as infants who have been born addicted.

However, it's a process that Kollar says the team at Mahoning County Children Services is more than happy to help with.

According to Kollar, there is a specially trained team who helps those who might be interested in becoming foster families by helping them through screening processes, 36-hour training classes, and the licensing process.

Kollar says the need for families is great, but that CSB knows it will be a slow building process top attract families into the program.

That's why the team at Children Services is hosting an informational session for those who would like to consider becoming foster parents.

At the information event, attendees will learn more about fostering and adopting Mahoning County children, meet the Agency's Foster and Adoption teams, current Foster Parents and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Foster/Adoption Information Event

Saturday, October 28, 2017

11:00 AM -2 PM

Austintown Library

600 S. Raccoon Road

Austintown, OH 44515

Spots are limited for the event and must be registered for by contacting Mahoning County Children Services at 330-941-8888.

