Youngstown grandfather indicted for murder

A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a 61-year-old grandfather after he was accused of shooting a man who was holding an infant.

Louis Littlejohn has been indicted with aggravated murder and murder after a shooting in September left 27-year-old Charles Pargo dead.

Officers were called to the home to investigate an argument taking place over who should have custody of Pargo's infant son.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn tells 21 News that the officers thought everything had been settled and were leaving the home when the infant's grandfather, Louis Littlejohn ran back to the house and shot Pargo as he held his son in his arms.

Police say they arrested Littlejohn as he ran from the home and tossed the gun.

The infant was not harmed, but police say there was blood on his clothing.