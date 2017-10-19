Two multi-state forgery suspects indicted in Mahoning County

Two suspects were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Wednesday, accused of stealing several thousand dollars from the county.

According to Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains, 43-year-old James Savage and 22-year-old Preston Dorris are under investigation for a multi-state, multi-jurisdictional forgery operation.

Both were indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday on forgery charges.

Savage, who is currently detained in the Butler County Jail, also faces a charge of grand theft. It is unclear if Dorris, who is also charged with a lesser count of theft, is currently in custody elsewhere in the state.

According to Gains, Savage and Dorris were involved in a scheme for manufacturing fake checks and cashing them.

The duo allegedly ended up with checks that had the routing number of a bank account belonging to Mahoning County Officials.

Officials aren't sure yet how Savage and Dorris came to have the routing number of a Mahoning County account, or if it was a random happenstance.

Savage and Dorris are accused of stealing more than $7,500 from the county through those checks. However, it is unclear at this time how many checks bearing Mahoning Counties' routing number they were able to pull off.

However, the indictment alleges that the crimes happened from April 2015 through June of 2017.

According to Gains, the pair is facing charges in several other communities as well, and it could be a while before they are actually brought to Mahoning County to face the charges.

Gains told 21 News that an alert bank employee noticed that the checks were fake.