Two people indicted after heroin, meth and cocaine found in vehicle in Craig Beach

Two people in Mahoning County are facing new charges after a Craig Beach police officer found several different drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Aaron Tilton and Diane Smolak, both 36, were indicted in court Thursday.

The officer found a large amount of what is suspected to be heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana while doing the routine traffic stop Saturday.

Paraphernalia and cash were also found in the vehicle.

Both Tilton and Smolak were indicted on eight counts, including trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Tilton was indicted on two more counts, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a governmental facility.

Police said Tilton is also suspected of supplying heroin to someone that overdosed and later had to be revived with narcan.