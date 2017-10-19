Two people indicted after heroin, meth and cocaine found in vehicle in Craig Beach

A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
With the winter season approaching, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that a new online tool is available to inform the public of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) operations this winter.More >>
Valley CongressmanTim Ryan (OH-13), along with other representatives Annie Kuster, Evan Jenkins and Jim Cooper, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve the ability of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to pursue bad actors for distribution of prescription opioids.More >>
Two people in Mahoning County are facing new charges after a Craig Beach police officer found several different drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>
Two suspects were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Wednesday, accused of stealing several thousand dollars from the county.More >>
The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking assistance in identifying an unknown male.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>
