H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/19/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/19/17

Posted: Updated:

Volleyball Tournament 

South Range 0 Crestview 3 

Geneva 3 Howland 0 

Jackson-Milton 0 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3

Lake Center Christian 1 Columbiana 3

United 3 Springfield 2

Newton Falls 0 Kirtland 3

West Branch 3 Streetsboro 1

Mathews 3 Brookfield 1

Lordstown 3 Bristol 0 


Volleyball Regular Season 

Grove City 3 Sharon 0


Girls' Soccer Tournament 

Hubbard 0 Canfield 2 

Canton Central Catholic 1 South Range 5 

Howland 1 Cardinal Mooney 2 SO 

Lakeview 3 Poland 2  SO 

United 1 Valley Christian 0

Boardman 1 North Canton Hoover 4

Green 4 Fitch 3 OT 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms