Semi rolls over in Jackson Township, at least one person taken to hospital

A rollover crash involving a semi and another vehicle sent at least one person to the hospital Thursday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and North Lipky Road around 10:15 p.m.

Troopers say that section of road is closed while troopers clear the scene, so you may to avoid that area for some time.

The victim's condition is unknown, but both vehicles appear to have sustained extensive damage.

