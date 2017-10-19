West Branch Middle School receives state award - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

West Branch Middle School receives state award

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
BELOIT, Ohio -

Students aren't the only ones who can get good grades on their report card.

West Branch Middle School was designated an Ohio Department of Education School of Momentum after receiving all A's on their state report card for student growth in 2016.

Staff from the middle school accepted the award during their school board meeting Thursday night. 

The Ohio School Boards Association presented the award. 

