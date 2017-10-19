West Branch Middle School receives state award

A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Troopers in Warren told 21 News a woman was hit by a vehicle in Fowler in Trumbull County Thursday night.More >>
In light of the fall season, staff at Mercy Health St. Joseph's Hospital in Warren decorated pumpkins as part of their annual United Way of Trumbull County Campaign to benefit the organization.More >>
Students aren't the only ones who can get good grades on their report card.More >>
A rollover crash involving a semi and another vehicle sent at least one person to the hospital Thursday night.More >>
Experts in drug recovery say no matter what stage you are in a disruption in service could trigger a relapse.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>
