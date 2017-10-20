St. Joseph's in Warren hosts pumpkin contest to benefit United Way

In light of the fall season, staff at Mercy Health St. Joseph's Hospital in Warren decorated pumpkins as part of their annual United Way of Trumbull County Campaign to benefit the organization.

The pumpkins were decorated by hospital staff and submitted by each department.

The pumpkins were then judged and raffled off to benefit a local agency that provides programs that help create change in the community.

Hospital visitors and the public were encouraged to buy raffle tickets to hopefully win their favorite pumpkin.

Three winners were announced from each category; 1st place People's Choice, People's Choice Runner-up and Judges' Choice.

