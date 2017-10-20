Rotary Club of Warren hosts Chocolate & Dessert Festival

People in Warren put their sweet tooth to the test Thursday night during the Rotary Club of Warren's 13th Annual Chocolate and Dessert Festival.

The event took place at St. Demetrios Banquet Center on Atlantic St.

Michael O'Brien, a representative of the 64th district in the Ohio House of Representatives was the Master of Ceremonies.

O'Brien is a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley and graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and Youngstown State University.

The Festival included chocolate from local vendors, live entertainment by Take II, silent and Chinese auctions and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds raised will support various non-profit organizations in the community.

Funds raised from previous Chocolate & Dessert Festivals have supported the Warren Amphitheatre, the World War II Veterans Memorial Wall, the Children's Rehabilitation Center, the YWCA, the Warren City Police K-9 Unit and scholarships to students.

