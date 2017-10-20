Senator Brown shares tax reform ideas with President Trump

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) presented his bills on tax reform to President Donald Trump and discussed NAFTA.

Despite being on different sides of the political aisle, Brown said that the President was supportive of his ideas.

Brown's Working Families Tax Relief Act would put money through tax breaks directly into the pockets of working families.

His Patriot Employers Tax Credit would reward employers who pay workers well and keep jobs in the U.S. with a lower tax rate.

Brown said "The President said he liked the bill. I know unfortunately that Republican leadership in the Senate and the House are pushing for a bill that's all trickle down- it's tax cuts for the rich, it doesn't give much of anything to the middle class. The President's got to choose. Is he going to be for, is he going to look out for the construction worker in Warren or is he going to look out for the barber in Youngstown or the woman that works at the diner in Girard, or is he going to look out for the billionaires that are always asking for more tax cuts?"

He is hopeful that the President will work with him on both bills.

Brown also spoke with the president about NAFTA briefly and how he wants to help. Brown said that he is working with the president's staff on how to make NAFTA work to build the middle class not to move jobs offshore.

