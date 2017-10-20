Debate gets heated during Poland Candidate's Forum

Election day is less than three weeks away and some valley candidates got a chance to voice their ideas Thursday night.

Poland's American Legion Post 15 hosted a candidate's forum in Poland.

Candidates for the Poland Board of Education, Township Trustee and Village Council addressed their plans for office.

The two men running for Struthers Municipal Court Judge also answered questions.

After the event was over, there were some fireworks when supporters of candidates for Struthers Judge, Dominic Leone and Damian DeGenova, began yelling at each other.

The organizer of the event said it's unclear who started it, but both sides were escorted out by police.

Otherwise, the event itself went smoothly.

21 News reporter Matt Stone was the moderator for the event.