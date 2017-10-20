Youngstown City Schools create hotline for families to communicate concerns

The Youngstown City School District is offering a new way for parents and community members to communicate their concerns.

Callers can dial 330-744-8868 to report issues or complaints.

A district representative will answer and input the information into Let's Talk, a customer service tool that enables CEO Krish Mohip to ensure parents' questions and concerns are being addressed.

"The Youngstown City School District is a public entity and it's important that we recognize that our families, and community members in general, are our customers," said Mohip. "We need to make sure we're being responsive to what concerns them."

Once input to the system, the issue is assigned to the appropriate person.

District personnel are to respond within three business days.

The system tracks to ensure questions are answered and concerns addressed.

District leaders are alerted if they are not.

Parents, family members, students and members of the community may rate the response they receive, evaluating whether a problem was addressed adequately and in a timely manner.

A caller may get a voicemail message upon calling the hotline, such as if it's after hours, and may record their information.

People with questions or problems can also use the Let's Talk feature through the district website.

It's located at the bottom of the column at the left of the home page.

"The information may be left anonymously, but that won't let me track the process and hold the appropriate people accountable," said Mohip.

